WCRCINT awards World’s Best & Emerging Brands 2022 in London

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Brand and Leadership Equity consulting firm WCRCINT awarded some of World’s Best & Emerging Brands and Leaders at the House of Lords, House of Parliament UK and the VSC, London. The grand ceremony witnessed some of the best brands and leaders from twenty five nations globally addressing their brands and leadership position as the leaders in the market. The morning session was held at the iconic House of Lords, British Parliament where the awardees presented the brand and leadership positioning strategies to the jury and other dignitaries. The evening was a gala event at the famous VSC in London attended by the stalwarts of the industry.

The event was attended by various dignitaries with the likes ofLord Swaraj Paul (House of Lords), Lord Meghnad Desai (House of Lords), Baroness Pola Uddin, Mr. Virendra Sharma (Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom), Mr. Abhimanyu Ghosh, editor in chief, WCRCINT, renowned BBC journalist, Mr. Naresh Kaushik, Ms. Mira Misra Kaushik (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) among others.

On sharing his views at the event, Lord Swaraj Paul of Marlyeborne said, “I am proud to be associated with WCRCINT for many years. They have promoted brands globally like no other with credibility and done a fantastic job for India”.

Well-known British MP, Virender Sharma said “Events like this make everyone work harder towards their goal that finally bring great laurels to the nation”.

Renowned economist and academician Lord Megnad Desai said “Its a pleasure attending this event where WCRCINT and its research credentials are concerned”.

Speaking on the occasion Abhimanyu Ghosh, Editor in Chief and Chairman, Jury, WCRCINT said “WCRCINT over the years has stood for its brilliance of editorial and analysis of its content and research. These values have ensured that we have always awarded the most deserving and innovative brands and leaders”.

100 of World’s Best Emerging Brands have been selected for the special edition of WCRCINT World’s Best Emerging Brands 2022. Brands from 25 nations and 100 industry sectors have been researched to evaluate the final list. The media feature partner is Global Leadership niche feature media WCRCLEADERS.

Some of the best performing brands and companies for 2022, who attended the Gala ceremony in London included Fenesta (India), AL Ikhsan Sports (Malaysia), VI Markets (Kuwait), India TV (India), Rossell Techsys (USA and India), TechJobsFair (Germany), Sapiences2P (UK), Darwin Platform (India), BBC (UK), Desire Aesthetics (India), PSB Online Loans (India), Encraft (India), Aakarshan Jewels (India), Hayer One Group (Kenya), Global Touch Inc (USA), Prisma AI (Singapore), Sierra Circuits (USA), Khimji Jewellers (India), LTG Group (India), Microlabs (India), MyMoneyKarma, (India), Nalanda University (India), Osmania University (India), PL Global (Singapore), Renova Hospitals (India), Sona Mandhira Group (UK and India), Caparo (UK and India), Stanadyne (India and USA), Shrinivas Sugandhalaya (BNG) LLP (India), Trust With Trade Group (UAE), Rasa Communication (Saudi Arabia), Midas Group (Kuwait), Daman National Health Insurance (UAE), Etisalat (UAE), Kapture CRM (India), Sricity (India), Amstrad (India), Aparna Enterprises (India), Ministry of Crab (Sri Lanka), ITV (UK), Greggs (UK), ICICI Lombard General Insurance (India), Philips Domestic Appliances (India) among others.

WCRCINT congratulates all the award winners of 2022. The next big research on brands with an marquee global event is in Paris, March 2023 where World’s Leading Brands and Leaders will be celebration at the Hall of Fame Awards.

About WCRCINT:

WCRC lives by the core values 'Your Brand is the Business'. Hence it strives hard to make that happen. WCRCINT is a global leading firm in Research and Niche Publications. It has the largest number of Brand Intellectual Properties, largest number of global awards and the largest media features on brand and leadership.

