Update: Runaway Juveniles/Town of Dorset/ Shaftsbury Barracks

UPDATE: The missing juvenile was located safely at approximately 0730 hours. The State Police would like to thank the public for calling in information that lead to the finding of the juvenile.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3004023

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Allison & Sgt Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/11/22 @ 2117 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 30, Dorset

VIOLATION: Runaway Juvenile

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/11/22 at approximately 2117 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to a residence on VT RT 30, Dorset, to assist in locating a runaway juvenile.

The juvenile is identified as 14-year-old Fiona Honan. Fiona is said to have run away from her residence, after an argument with her parents. It is believed she may have left her residence around 5pm.

A check of the immediate area and a nearby tree nursery were unsuccessful.

She is described as 5'3 125LBS dark brown hair, greeen eyes, last seen wearing black leggings, dark hoodie sweatshirt, black tennis shoes and possibly has a red, white and blue pullover raincoat.

Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks and report as such.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421