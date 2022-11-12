Update: Runaway Juveniles/Town of Dorset/ Shaftsbury Barracks
UPDATE: The missing juvenile was located safely at approximately 0730 hours. The State Police would like to thank the public for calling in information that lead to the finding of the juvenile.
CASE#: 22B3004023
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Allison & Sgt Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/11/22 @ 2117 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 30, Dorset
VIOLATION: Runaway Juvenile
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/11/22 at approximately 2117 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to a residence on VT RT 30, Dorset, to assist in locating a runaway juvenile.
The juvenile is identified as 14-year-old Fiona Honan. Fiona is said to have run away from her residence, after an argument with her parents. It is believed she may have left her residence around 5pm.
A check of the immediate area and a nearby tree nursery were unsuccessful.
She is described as 5'3 125LBS dark brown hair, greeen eyes, last seen wearing black leggings, dark hoodie sweatshirt, black tennis shoes and possibly has a red, white and blue pullover raincoat.
Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks and report as such.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421