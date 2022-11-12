Submit Release
St Albans Barracks // DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2006484

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Currier                      

STATION: St. Albans Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/12/22 @ 0241 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105 by Russell Rd, Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Brent Boissonneault

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/12/22 at approximately 0241 hours, The Vermont State Police received a call advising of a male slumped over inside a vehicle in the location of Route 105 by Russell Rd. The male and operator of the vehicle was identified as Brent Boissonneault (23) of Georgia, Vt.  Boissonneault showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Boissonneault was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and subsequently transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. 

 

Boissonneault was later released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/22 @ 0830        

COURT: Franklin County

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

