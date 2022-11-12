St Albans Barracks // DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2006484
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Currier
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/12/22 @ 0241 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105 by Russell Rd, Swanton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Brent Boissonneault
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/12/22 at approximately 0241 hours, The Vermont State Police received a call advising of a male slumped over inside a vehicle in the location of Route 105 by Russell Rd. The male and operator of the vehicle was identified as Brent Boissonneault (23) of Georgia, Vt. Boissonneault showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Boissonneault was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and subsequently transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.
Boissonneault was later released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/22 @ 0830
COURT: Franklin County
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov