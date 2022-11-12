Runaway Juvenile/Town of Dorset/Shaftsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3004023

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Allison & Sgt Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421





DATE/TIME: 11/11/22 @ 2117 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 30, Dorset

VIOLATION: Runaway Juvenile













SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/11/22 at approximately 2117 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to a residence on VT RT 30, Dorset, to assist in locating a runaway juvenile.





The juvenile is identified as 14-year-old Fiona Honan. Fiona is said to have run away from her residence, after an argument with her parents. It is believed she may have left her residence around 5pm.

A check of the immediate area and a nearby tree nursery were unsuccessful.





She is described as 5'3 125LBS dark brown hair, greeen eyes, last seen wearing black leggings, dark hoodie sweatshirt, black tennis shoes and possibly has a red, white and blue pullover raincoat.

Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks and report as such.