Việt Nam remains world’s biggest pepper producer, exporter: int’l conference

VIETNAM, November 11 -

ĐẮK LẮK — Việt Nam maintains its position as the world’s largest pepper producer and exporter, according to an international conference on the Vietnamese pepper sector held in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk earlier this week.

Addressing the event, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency Vũ Bá Phú said that this year, Việt Nam’s pepper export is estimated at 220,000 tonnes, accounting for 55 per cent of the world’s total pepper output.

However, in order for pepper products to affirm their position in the world market in a sustainable way, the sector needs to conform to international standards, especially in aspects such as chemical residues, and socio-economic and environmental sustainable production criteria.

The sector also needs to apply technology in production management, traceability and customer connection; re-orient the strategy of building the image and strengthening the presence in key markets; and have specific and effective strategies for developing new products in high-end markets, emphasised Phú.

Hoàng Thị Liên, President of the Việt Nam Pepper Association, said that the conference is an opportunity to connect buyers and sellers, and promote the image, people and potential of Đắk Lắk – Việt Nam’s key pepper growing locality.

She said to ensure the value and sustainable development of the pepper sector, close cooperation between exporters, processors and producers is always needed.

Farmers must be placed at the centre and they themselves need to improve their farming knowledge, she noted.

During the two-day conference, participants listened to an overview of the global pepper market, sustainable pepper farming and development strategies in accordance with market requirements, and prospects for Việt Nam's pepper industry. — VNS