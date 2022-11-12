Berlin Barracks- Violation of RFA / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A3006498
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Skylar Velasquez
STATION: VSP- Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/10/22 @ 2125 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bean Rd, Plainfield
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Dana Drown
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a male violating an Abuse Prevention Order by being at the victim's residence. Troopers arrived on scene, located the Drown, and placed him under arrest for a Parole Violation Warrant and Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Drown was issued a citation to appear in court on a later date and time for the above crime and held without bail on the warrant.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/22 @1230
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Y
BAIL: No Bail
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.