Berlin Barracks- Violation of RFA / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22A3006498

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Skylar Velasquez                       

STATION: VSP- Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/10/22 @ 2125 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bean Rd, Plainfield

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Dana Drown                                                

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a male violating an Abuse Prevention Order by being at the victim's residence. Troopers arrived on scene, located the Drown, and placed him under arrest for a Parole Violation Warrant and Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Drown was issued a citation to appear in court on a later date and time for the above crime and held without bail on the warrant.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/22 @1230      

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Y

BAIL: No Bail

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Berlin Barracks- Violation of RFA / Arrest on Warrant

