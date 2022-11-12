Berlin Barracks- Violation of RFA / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A3006498

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Skylar Velasquez

STATION: VSP- Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/10/22 @ 2125 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bean Rd, Plainfield

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Dana Drown

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a male violating an Abuse Prevention Order by being at the victim's residence. Troopers arrived on scene, located the Drown, and placed him under arrest for a Parole Violation Warrant and Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Drown was issued a citation to appear in court on a later date and time for the above crime and held without bail on the warrant.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/22 @1230

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Y

BAIL: No Bail

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.