Veterans Day 2022

Nov 11, 2022

The Utah Attorney General’s Office expresses sincere gratitude to the men and women who have served and defended our nation in uniform, including our own employees in the AGO. 

Thank you to all those who have sacrificed and served abroad or in America. Thank you to family members who have spent time and precious moments away from deployed loved ones. We give our deepest thanks to each gold star family who has given the greatest sacrifice for our nation. Your loved ones are never forgotten.  

Our office is dedicated to finding ways to serve our Veteran community, recognizing that they are statistically one of the most vulnerable in our society. For many who have served, this service has led to physical and mental health challenges.  

We encourage all former or currently serving U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps to use our Utah@EASE referral program for pro bono legal services that are available if a Veteran can’t afford or find an attorney. Visit https://www.veterans.utah.gov for more information. We also offer the SafeUT National Guard app as a mental health resource. 

Our office encourages all Utahns to pay proper respect to everyone who has honorably served America and to recognize the sacrifices our veterans have made and continue to make every day.

