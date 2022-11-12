Closure - VT Route 78 in Highgate

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 78 in Highgate, near Morris Dr, is currently closed in both directions due to a vehicle crash. This is east of Highgate Center, between Route 207 and the Franklin Road.

Estimates on the duration of the closure and details of the crash are not currently known. Updates will be provided as details are available.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully