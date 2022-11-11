Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,497 in the last 365 days.

The Council Congratulates Gov.-Elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-Elect Aruna Miller

MARYLAND, November 11 - For Immediate Release: Friday, November 11, 2022

Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz made the following statement on behalf of the Council congratulating Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-elect Aruna Miller on their victory in Tuesday’s Gubernatorial General Election. 

“The Council congratulates Wes Moore and Aruna Miller on their successful bid to become Maryland’s next governor and lieutenant governor. 

“Every election, we see more barriers fall and greater representation that reflects our great state’s growing and diverse population. This election, Maryland voters have made history by electing the state’s first Black governor – the third Black governor elected in American history – and the first immigrant and first woman of color to serve as lieutenant governor. 

“We are also thrilled to have a strong advocate for Montgomery County residents in former Montgomery County Delegate Aruna Miller, who represented District 15 for eight years in the Maryland House of Delegates. 

“We look forward to collaborating with this dynamic team to tackle our County and state’s most pressing issues. From ending childhood poverty to addressing the climate crisis, we are confident this administration will work to ensure everything we do is done through a lens of equity and inclusion. 

“Maryland needs leadership that will ‘leave no one behind’ and Wes and Aruna are the right choices for the job.”

# # #

Release ID: 22-389
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Genevieve Kurtz 240-777-7805
Categories: Gabe Albornoz

You just read:

The Council Congratulates Gov.-Elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-Elect Aruna Miller

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.