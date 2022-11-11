The Council Congratulates Gov.-Elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-Elect Aruna Miller

MARYLAND, November 11 - For Immediate Release: Friday, November 11, 2022

Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz made the following statement on behalf of the Council congratulating Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-elect Aruna Miller on their victory in Tuesday’s Gubernatorial General Election.

“The Council congratulates Wes Moore and Aruna Miller on their successful bid to become Maryland’s next governor and lieutenant governor.

“Every election, we see more barriers fall and greater representation that reflects our great state’s growing and diverse population. This election, Maryland voters have made history by electing the state’s first Black governor – the third Black governor elected in American history – and the first immigrant and first woman of color to serve as lieutenant governor.

“We are also thrilled to have a strong advocate for Montgomery County residents in former Montgomery County Delegate Aruna Miller, who represented District 15 for eight years in the Maryland House of Delegates.

“We look forward to collaborating with this dynamic team to tackle our County and state’s most pressing issues. From ending childhood poverty to addressing the climate crisis, we are confident this administration will work to ensure everything we do is done through a lens of equity and inclusion.

“Maryland needs leadership that will ‘leave no one behind’ and Wes and Aruna are the right choices for the job.”

# # #