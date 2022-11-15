The HumanWisdom app helps staff manage their own mental health and have happier relationships

The HumanWisdom app can help you avoid stress Have happier relationships with HumanWisdom Tips for success from HumanWisdom

Happier staff are more engaged and can boost productivity

Each person can access their own wisdom through a deeper self-understanding. This can help us be mentally healthy, emotionally intelligent, and have happier relationships.” — Dr Manoj Krishna

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HumanWisdom app offers a single solution, rooted in self-knowledge, that can support employees to be happier and manage their own mental health, boost leadership and relationship skills, and could help organizations boost their productivity.

The US Surgeon General recently reported that 76% of employees reported at least one symptom of a mental health condition (hhs.gov). According to Gallup, in 2021 only 21% of employees are engaged at work and this costs the global economy $7.8 trillion (gallup.com). The common thread in all these problems is that they are linked to the quality of the relationships people have, and originate in our thinking. The HumanWisdom app helps people understand why they think, feel, and act in the way that they do, by helping them connect with their own innate wisdom. As a result, relationships can improve, and many mental health problems can be prevented and more easily overcome. Happier employees are more engaged and can boost organizational productivity by 18% (Gallup.com).

In a survey of users of the HumanWisdom app, 87% said it had a positive impact on their wellbeing, 83% reported less stress and anxiety, and 80% were happier.

Here are some examples:

Stress is just an automatic reaction from our thinking to an external event. If we can’t change the event we can reduce our stress by changing our reaction to it. Changing our reaction needs us to understand why we think and react in the way that we do – and that needs wisdom. The app offers 14 ways people can respond to stress with wisdom.

Understanding ourselves helps us to understand others better and this can boost the quality of our relationships and reduce conflict. Understanding that deep down we are the same human being helps us accept others who are different and this can help with diversity and inclusion in organisations. There are detailed modules on communication and relationships in the app.

Our self-interest operates in the background and shapes our actions. When making a decision we opt for the option that is best for us and the group we identify with – our department for example. This is how tribes form in organisations, each trying to gather power and influence for itself. Recognising this in ourselves allows us to put our self-interest to one side and work for the common good.

Every quality a leader needs to be successful is a natural by-product of living with a deeper self-understanding: Integrity, emotional intelligence, being able to manage one’s own mental health, resilience, empathy, courage, relationship skills, and having the ability to think critically.

The app is always available to help deal with the many challenges employees face and can also help those who do not seek help. Employees who are less stressed, anxious, and who have excellent relationships are happier and naturally more engaged. This can boost productivity.

The Human Wisdom Project was founded by retired spine surgeon Dr Manoj Krishna. Its aim is to help each person lead their best life and create a better future for humanity. He is the author of two books - Understanding Me, Understanding You, and Stress Free. To find out more visit humanwisdom.me or download the HumanWisdom app.

The HumanWisdom app