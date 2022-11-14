Certrec’s New Alliance with Fischer Block will Assist Power Plants with Evidence Collection for NERC Audits.
38 SMART Block® devices worked together to simultaneously capture 45 waveforms on 5 buses and 40 circuits during a fault event. (Source: Fischer Block, Inc).
Certrec continues its power plant digitization program by working with Fischer Block to provide regulatory insights and reduce unplanned shutdowns.
With both Fischer Block and Certrec being highly committed to improving the electrical grid, I believe our joint, very complementary solutions, will help the industry accelerate progress..."”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certrec, a leading provider for NERC regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS applications, is pleased to announce its alliance with Fischer Block, which provides leading grid modernization solutions. Through Fischer Block’s AI and machine learning solutions, maintenance personnel, engineers, and plant managers can gather data about their operations to reduce the likelihood of unwanted surprises. From there, Certrec’s SaaS portal and regulatory consultants interpret the information to help plant managers make better decisions and retain valuable records.
— Greg Wolfe, President, and CEO of Fischer Block
“Digitalization of power plants is the best path toward increased reliability, resiliency, and security for the energy industry. Our alliance with Fischer Block is an exciting milestone allowing us to contribute to a better grid. We look forward to jointly helping our customers become empowered to make better, more timely decisions.” -Ted Enos, President, and CEO of Certrec.
Certrec and Fischer Block will help to initialize Fischer Block’s easy-to-install Smart Block® devices. These devices contain high-resolution sensors for gathering data without disruption to plant operations. After the devices begin gathering data with Fischer Block’s wave iQ® and filtering data through advanced predictive analytics software, Certrec will utilize the Certrec Portal, and regulatory consultants will provide decision-making insights taken from the data.
“With both Fischer Block and Certrec being highly committed to improving the electrical grid, I believe our joint, very complementary solutions, will help the industry accelerate progress in this regard. Our alliance with Certrec marks an exciting time in our journey and we look forward to providing critical new insights through the Certrec SaaS portal to help customers avoid risk and maintain smooth operations.” -Greg Wolfe, President, and CEO of Fischer Block.
Through this alliance, both Certrec and Fischer Block will continue to work toward enhancing the electric grid’s resilience and reliability. Maintenance personnel, engineers, and plant managers will be able to engage potential threats proactively and gather evidence for upcoming audits more efficiently than ever before. This will reduce the likelihood of plant shutdowns, fines from audits, and reputational damage, ensuring customers have dependable access to electricity from a reliable grid.
The possible uses for this technology are exciting. For example, Fischer Block’s 24/7 spectral monitoring was able to detect a motor’s cracked rotor bar, which avoided a catastrophic failure. When this technology is combined with Certrec’s regulatory experience, plants can be warned whenever they must take corrective actions based on diagnostics. Certrec’s experts can then communicate what documentation evidence needs to be gathered for NERC. Through this new alliance, plants get a technological advantage to avoid both plant malfunctions and inadequate paper trails.
About Fischer Block:
Applying AI and Machine Learning to electrical signatures, Fischer Block, Inc. brings innovative power systems and asset monitoring solutions to the electrical power industry. Combining patented high-resolution edge-intelligent sensors with advanced analytical software solutions, the Fischer Block wave iQ® platform provides grid and plant operators alike, with new insights into power system performance and health of critical assets.
An early warning system into pending problems, fully isolated from command-and-control, the wave iQ® platform offers a new level of safety and security, while helping improve system reliability and resiliency.
To learn more about Fischer Block technologies and how their solutions are currently being deployed across industry, click here.
About Certrec:
Certrec is a leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions for the energy industry with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec’s SaaS applications and consulting know-how have helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance and reduce their risks.
Certrec’s engineers and business teams bring a cumulative 1,500 years of working experience in regulatory areas of compliance, engineering, and operations, including nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other Registered Entities generation and transmission.
Certrec has helped more than 120 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 60+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.
For press and media enquiries, please contact marketing@certrec.com.
Brandon Walker
Certrec
+1 817-738-7661
email us here