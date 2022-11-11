Submit Release
Aloha Laundry Life adds to Bellingham’s outdoor recreation lifestyle

Groundbreaking wash-and-fold laundry service cleans outdoor clothes and gear of all types

BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bellingham is known for its natural outdoor beauty that offers a variety of alfresco recreation. Thus, residents and visitors can rest assured there is a company that knows how to get activewear looking good as new: Aloha Laundry Life.

Aloha Laundry Life is a groundbreaking wash-and-fold pickup/delivery laundry service. All transactions and customer interactions through an app. This way, Aloha transports laundry faster, more efficiently, and with better communication between client and operator.

Aloha Laundry Life handles a variety of clothes from everyday wear and baby garments to activewear such as for hiking, camping, swimming, skiing, and more. The company uses the industry’s best practices that a laundry coach teaches, quality environment-friendly detergents, and other cleaning agents to get the job done. Aloha also cleans outdoor gear such as tents, camping chairs, and even pet gear.

Known as “The City of Subdued Excitement,” Bellingham offers multiple recreation activities. There's skiing and snowboarding at Mount Baker, which is a 1-to-1½ hour drive from Bellingham. There's hiking on trails like the ones in Whatcom Falls Park. There's hanging out at beaches lining Bellingham’s west coast. There's taking a ferry to the San Juan Islands.

Aside from the parks, beaches, nearby islands, lakes, and bays, Bellingham is also known for its farmer’s markets, restaurants, cultural centers, and neighborhoods with walkability. As Whatcom County’s most populous city at over 93,000 as well as the county seat, Bellingham is a middle point between Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and Seattle, Wash.

Aloha Laundry Life is prepared to accommodate Bellingham with all of its laundry needs. Aloha also allows ambitious entrepreneurs to own their “virtual laundromat,” thus supporting local communities within the Bellingham area.

About Aloha Laundry Life - We Deliver Clean
In 2020, Peter Trang founded Aloha Laundry Life initially as Dirty Laundry Solutions as a quality resolution to an everyday problem: dirty laundry. All done through an app, busy clients can request an affordable pick-up/drop-off laundry service, thus freeing up more time to be with family. As well, Aloha Laundry Life is ideal for the ongoing emergence of the peer-to-peer gig economy empowering entrepreneurs who are not only looking for passive income but also want to launch a small laundry as a service business they can be proud of. With markets already in Austin, Texas; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Bellingham, Wash.; Alexandria, La.; Mesa, Ariz.; Orlando, Fla.; and Queens, N.Y., Aloha Laundry Life continues to open markets nationwide. In July 2022, the company was rebranded from Dirty Laundry Solutions to Aloha Laundry Life. For more information visit www.alohalaundrylife.com.

Aloha Laundry Life adds to Bellingham's outdoor recreation lifestyle

