Effect Hope Recognized as a Top 10 Impact Charity of 2022

For the 3rd year in a row, Effect Hope has been recognized as one of the Top Ten Impact Charities and Top 10 International Impact Charities of 2022
We are creating sustainable programs that provide better access to healthcare in countries across Asia and Africa.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 3rd year in a row, Effect Hope has been recognized as one of the Top Ten Impact Charities and Top 10 International Impact Charities of 2022 by Charity Intelligence. Charity Intelligence Canada is a charity analysis organization that evaluates hundreds of charities annually.
Effect Hope was among 300 charities evaluated for the impact this year. According to Charity Intelligence’s analysis, the highest-impact charities demonstrate programmatic returns of almost seven dollars for every dollar invested by donors in Canada. This is based on the number of lives measurably impacted by programs.
Effect Hope, a global health organization, was recognized for its work with people affected by Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs). These are diseases that cause disability, discrimination and social stigma. Such diseases primarily affect people living in extreme poverty in some countries near the equator.
The impact of projects developed by Effect Hope is significant. They work with doctors who provide life-changing surgeries that restore the use of people’s hands and feet. Many patients also receive crucial physiotherapy treatment to restore mobility, and custom-made protective shoes so they can walk again. Effect Hope’s community awareness programs increase knowledge about the true nature of neglected tropical diseases. People are becoming aware that these diseases are treatable, and should be approached with medical care, not fear and anxiety.
“It’s an honour to be recognized for the work we do and for our impact on people’s lives. We are creating sustainable programs that provide better access to healthcare in countries across Asia and Africa. Our purpose is to create a future where people can overcome these Neglected Tropical Diseases and reverse cycles of stigma, discrimination and poverty.” - Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope.
Together with our supporters in Canada and partners worldwide, Effect Hope creates holistic healthcare programs to address the physical, mental and socio-economic challenges faced by people and communities affected by NTDs. We work with local and national governments to strengthen and improve health systems, provide early detection of disease, effective medical treatment and community awareness programs.
Effect Hope (formerly The Leprosy Mission Canada) is a Canadian global health organization. They partner with local governments, healthcare providers and community leaders to improve access to health and wellness services for people affected by Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) like leprosy. NTDs affect 1.7 billion people - 1 in 5 people worldwide. All initiatives are made possible through collaboration with the Canadian government, foundations, institutions, as well as generous donations from thousands of Canadians.
Effect Hope’s Semi-Annual Report is out now online at https://effecthope.org/semiannual/.
