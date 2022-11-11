AP Logo

Access Partnership hosts joint meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General

Tech policy firm Access Partnership, alongside the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the United States Council for International Business (USCIB) have jointly convened their diverse business network for an open discussion with the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology, Under-Secretary-General Mr. Amandeep Singh Gill, which will take place online on 14 November at 8:00 ET.

Following the political declaration adopted on the United Nations’ 75th anniversary in September 2020, the Secretary-General released Our Common Agenda, which outlines the road ahead for the negotiation and adoption of a Global Digital Compact (GDC) at the Summit of the Future. The GDC will be the key building block to outline shared principles for an open, free and secure digital future for all.

This meeting aims to leverage the experience and expertise of the global private sector for input to the GDC. The gathering intends to foster a meaningful introduction and exchange of perspectives, as well as stimulate dialogue with the Under-Secretary-General (USG) on his vision and priorities.

"The discussion is planned to be informative and conversational, allowing for interactions between USG Gill and participants”, explained Gordon Mackay, Practice Lead, Multilateral & Sustainability. “We hope to examine the path towards the development of the Global Digital Compact and opportunities for business engagement, as well as the current and future role of the International Governance Forum in relation to the GDC, the Office of the Envoy on Technology and the broader UN framework. We also hope to cover the expected role of the GDC with respect to the 2030 Agenda and how companies like Access Partnership can help progress discussions.”

It is expected that participants will leave the meeting with a closer working relationship with the Office of the Envoy on Technology and with a clearer understanding on the Envoy’s future plans on the above topics. More specifically, the vision, format and content of the GDC will be debated to ascertain its goals and expected impact, as well as the extent of private sector involvement in the process. Additionally, attendees will consider the relation between the GDC and the International Governance Forum (IGF) and gain an improved understanding of their contributions to future discussions with respect to the WSIS+20 Review and the 2030 Agenda.

About Access Partnership:

Access Partnership is the world’s leading public policy firm dedicated to opening markets for technology. We shape national, regional and international policies to ensure a fair, long-lasting environment for technology that drives growth. Our teams in six offices across the globe uniquely mix policy and technical expertise to drive outcomes for clients operating at the intersection of technology, data and connectivity.