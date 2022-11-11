Crypto Shark in City of Busan

If Crypto Shark or any other firm disappears, customers are protected up to £85,000 per person.” — EIN Presswire

LONDON, BAYSIDE, GIBRALTAR , November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s hard to believe that Crypto Shark aren’t regulated in United Kingdom. But this is about to change, as the market is surely set for a huge change after the collapse of FTX. Next, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) are going to look at the market. Crypto Shark already have a trading licence in the European Union. They’ve been granted a licence and the company is taking advantage of European passporting rules to operate in other European countries.

It is already offering it’s own bond and managed account to over 80,000 clients in United Kingdom & Europe.

Over the past few years, Crypto Shark have greatly expanded beyond a simple premise. Clients are able to invest via cryptocurrency, trade via a managed account or simply put your feet up and earn between 12%-20% per annum on their award winning bond.

Some of these features have been developed in-house. Other features have required partnerships with other fintech companies.

It has been great when it comes to growth, but it can be limiting when it comes to revenue opportunities and product offering. If Crypto Shark and the while ecosystem does become regulated then the company will be able to provide customers with protection under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

Crypto Shark currently has around 80,000 customers and a valuation of $200m. While the company doesn’t break down its user base based on markets, the U.K. represents one of the most important markets for the company.

It’s worth noting that the Crypto Trading market does not require regulation but Crypto Shark are seemingly trying to spearhead this and differentiate themselves from the other contenders in United Kingdom.