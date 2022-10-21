Inside Crypto Shark: The Story of UK's Biggest Crypto Trading Firm

The company thus acts more like a trading adviser than an exchange — it doesn't actually take crypto but rather makes between 3.5%-5% monthly for it's clients.” — Yahoo Finance

BAYSIDE, GIBRALTAR , October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It might be the start of the week for the rest of us, but for the Crypto Shark workers it is the equivalent Bull run, the busiest day of the week, and the opening bell on their market is about to ring. Crypto Shark have a huge sum of money on the line because they are in charge of the biggest Crypto Trading investment in Gibraltar believed to make up to £350 million, in a good year.

CS are tuned into the weeks trading. The first crypto trade of the week is about to begin. And with it, a weekly multimillion-pound trading bonanza kicks off too. Crypto Shark can have £1 million trading on the outcome of a single event in the market and more on the others that will follow in the next 24 hours. But this isn't a exchange.



It is Crypto Shark a company that treats crypto trading the way hedge funds treat stocks. Officially, it describes itself as a trading consultancy that uses complex statistical models to generate outcomes that are sharper than those offered by professional traders. These are then traded on for the clients to help them beat the market. The company thus acts more like a trading adviser than an exchange — it doesn't actually take crypto but rather makes between 3.5%-5% monthly for it's clients. But the highly secretive company also masterminds one of the most successful professional crypto trading syndicates in the world, placing hundreds of millions of pounds worth of trades each year on behalf of clients. This is its biggest business…

The trading system has gone largely unnoticed outside the world of professional crypto trading but we have spent the past few months investigating the company to understand just how it works. We persuaded several former employees to speak on the condition of anonymity, talked to industry insiders, and combed through old press cuttings to piece together a definitive history of the company.

A former employee told Yahoo: "Every aspect of crypto that you could think of was taken into consideration. I guess that's why they're so good at what they do. The time of year, market morale, anyone related to the ecosystem they would be analysed under the microscope. It was pretty impressive."

The data generated by CS is plugged into a highly complex statistical computer model, built by another team, the "quants." These are the computer whizzes you would usually find in investment banks.

These quants are based on the top floor office, and spend their days building and maintaining an algorithm that not only pulls together all of the data points, but also decides the right weighting for each.

Jules Rydal, CEO of Betting Expert, a NFT/Crypto-sharing platform for amateur traders, says: "If they take a position, they will definitely move the entire market. They do as much as possible to not let others know about their position."

"I can't tell you any 'last week they had this position' — I don't know that. But what I can see is the market moved and that signals one of the big syndicates made a move, you know it's the big boys playing."