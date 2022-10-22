Another Global Crypto Giant Launches Crypto Trading Services In Ireland

Online Crypto Trading company Crypto Shark has ventured into Ireland.

Irish customers will now be able to trade through Crypto Shark then on their automated algorithm whilst making 3%-5% per month directly through the Crypto Shark mobile platform.” — Gibraltar Chronicle

BAYSIDE, GIBRALTAR, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sept 20th, CryptoShark announced cryptocurrency trading services for it's Irish market designed to give investors easy access to managed crypto accounts alongside their existing bond portfolios.

It is the latest Crypto finance company to enter Ireland. However, the move comes in the depths of a bear market when demand is low.

The technology has been developed in partnership with the CryptoShark Algorithm, a blockchain infrastructure firm.

Institutional Interest

Irish customers will now be able to trade through Crypto Shark then on their automated algorithm whilst making 3%-5% per month directly through the Crypto Shark mobile platform. Trading functions such as stop losses (4%) and full liquidity are also available on the platform, according to the announcement.

Crypto Shark CEO, Peter Roby, said that crypto accounts should be available for traders and investors.

“As the number of clients worldwide seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies grows, it’s becoming clear that digital assets should form part of a unified trading experience for active traders and sophisticated investors in Ireland after branching out into United Kingdom.”

Senior market analyst at the firm, Mark Chamberlain added that the evolution of institutional investment in crypto has “led to a stabilization period that has major players forge ahead with new digital asset offerings in the cryptoverse.”

Crypto Shark has noted that institutional adoption is increasing, which may entice retail traders back into the asset class again.

The company was started in 2018 and has since grown into a global leader in crypto trading through their revolutionary technology and data. More services and more crypto firms are likely to expand their services as demand increases.

Crypto Market Update

Crypto markets are still stuck in a sideways channel that has lasted for more than four months. Total capitalization is unchanged over the past 24 hours, remaining at $954 billion.

Bitcoin was changing hands for $19,140 at the time of writing, having moved very little over the past day. The situation was similar with Ethereum, which has made half a percent as it inches back toward the $1,300 level.

There were no major movers in the top twenty as the consolidation and tedium continued. Analysts have cautioned about a big move ahead after such a long period of low volatility, and October is usually the month that markets crash.