Find Out How to Identify Currently Unknown Digital Risks on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
CISOs are aware of numerous threats. Often, the biggest concern's what you don’t know. How can you know your true attack surface and the digital risks you face?
If you’re worried about what you don’t yet know you need to protect, you’ll want to catch this podcast episode with David Monnier from Team Cymru.”HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most attack surface management solutions can only operate within the space of assets (data, IT infrastructure, people, buildings, etc.) you know you have. But what about all the assets you don’t know you have? Discovering everything that’s out there offering a potential doorway to your sensitive data—often double or even triple the assets you already knew about—can be mind-boggling.
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner
To discuss “digital business risk management” as the next level of attack surface management, including how AI and machine learning are changing the game, David Monnier, Chief Evangelist and Fellow at Team Cymru, joined the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. Hosting the show as always is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• Why it’s so important for orgs to know about all their digital assets, and why so few do
• What threat intelligence and reputational/business intelligence have to do with attack surface management
• Is it still a “breach” if you left data exposed and somebody picks it up?
• Ways to view and manage your partner/third-party attack surface
• Tips, tricks, and near-future capabilities for identifying IoT assets
If you’re worried about what you don’t yet know you need to protect, you’ll want to catch this podcast episode with David Monnier from Team Cymru.
To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
Richard Rebetti
Pivot Point Security
+1 732-456-5618
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn