Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,921 in the last 365 days.

Find Out How to Identify Currently Unknown Digital Risks on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security

The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security

The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security

CISOs are aware of numerous threats. Often, the biggest concern's what you don’t know. How can you know your true attack surface and the digital risks you face?

If you’re worried about what you don’t yet know you need to protect, you’ll want to catch this podcast episode with David Monnier from Team Cymru.”
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner
HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most attack surface management solutions can only operate within the space of assets (data, IT infrastructure, people, buildings, etc.) you know you have. But what about all the assets you don’t know you have? Discovering everything that’s out there offering a potential doorway to your sensitive data—often double or even triple the assets you already knew about—can be mind-boggling.

To discuss “digital business risk management” as the next level of attack surface management, including how AI and machine learning are changing the game, David Monnier, Chief Evangelist and Fellow at Team Cymru, joined the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. Hosting the show as always is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.

Topics discussed include:
• Why it’s so important for orgs to know about all their digital assets, and why so few do
• What threat intelligence and reputational/business intelligence have to do with attack surface management
• Is it still a “breach” if you left data exposed and somebody picks it up?
• Ways to view and manage your partner/third-party attack surface
• Tips, tricks, and near-future capabilities for identifying IoT assets

If you’re worried about what you don’t yet know you need to protect, you’ll want to catch this podcast episode with David Monnier from Team Cymru.

To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.

About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.

Richard Rebetti
Pivot Point Security
+1 732-456-5618
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Find Out How to Identify Currently Unknown Digital Risks on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.