INVITATION 23/11/2022: UK-CY Partnership on Green and Digital Transition in Services

 

Residence Rights and Residence Documents in the Republic of Cyprus

I N V I T A T I O N

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce & Industry in cooperation with the Cyprus-UK Business Association which operates under the auspices of the Chamber and the Cyprus Ministry of Energy, Commerce & Industry, supported by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, cordially invite you to the business conference: ‘UK-CY Partnership on Green and Digital Transition in Services’, on 23 November 2022, at 18.00, at Chartered Accountants’ Hall, 1 Moorgate Place, London, EC2R 6EA.

Minister of Energy, Commerce & Industry Mrs Natasa Pilides will be the keynote speaker and head of the business delegation from Cyprus.

Please click the following link for the event’s agenda: UK-CY PARTNERSHIP AGENDA

Kindly RSVP by 15 November 2022 at info@cyprustrade.co.uk.

Please note that this is a business event.

 

