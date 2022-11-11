Submit Release
City of Plano hosts free tree giveaway for Texas Arbor Day

Trees are an important part of keeping our neighborhoods cooler and healthier. We are glad to be partnering with the City of Plano to help cool hotter areas in the summer and make Plano greener.”
— Rachel McGregor, Urban Forester, Texas Trees Foundation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To increase Plano’s tree canopy and assist residents with trees lost in last year’s winter storm, the City of Plano hosted a Texas Arbor Day Tree Giveaway on Saturday, November 5, where residents received free trees and bags of compost.

The City of Plano partnered with Texas Trees Foundation to giveaway 200 free trees at the city’s Texas Arbor Day event.

This year’s Texas Arbor Day event was held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Jack Carter Pool Parking Lot.

“The City of Plano is committed to helping our residents with their replanting efforts from the long-lasting ecological impact of 2021’s winter storm,” said Steve Stoler, Director of Media Relations for the City of Plano. “We hope our residents enjoy these trees to increase the city’s tree canopy, keep Plano beautiful, and ultimately cool our environment!”

Four different species of trees were available at the giveaway including: Live Oak, Mexican White Oak, Shantung Maple, and Southern Magnolia.

“Trees are an important part of keeping our neighborhoods cooler and healthier,” said Rachel McGregor, Urban Forester for Texas Trees Foundation. “We are glad to be partnering with the City of Plano for another year to provide free trees for residents. The trees will help cool hotter areas in the summer and make Plano greener.”

Trees cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shade and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings. Trees also provide health benefits and can lower temperatures up to 15 degrees.

For more information on Texas Trees Foundation, visit www.texastrees.org. You can also follow Texas Trees Foundation on Instagram at www.instagram.com/texastreesfoundation, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/texastrees, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/texas_trees.
About Texas Trees Foundation
Celebrating 40 years of addressing urban forestry issues in Dallas, the Texas Trees Foundation has served as a catalyst in creating a reimagined green legacy for North Texas. Scientific research has led our vision of transforming outdoor spaces into greener, cleaner, cooler and healthier communities, while educating the public of the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits that trees provide. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs and projects, visit www.texastrees.org.

