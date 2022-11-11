Rome International Film Festival continues with screenings of ‘The UnRedacted,’ ‘Not Just a Girl’ & ‘Hunting Souls’
Northwest Georgia-based film festival to host music and film celebrity Q&A, quality film screenings including a series of latin films, red carpet events & more
We will be entertaining the crowd round the clock from Friday to Sunday with unique films, celebrity appearances, & more. I could not be prouder of my team at RIFF & so appreciative of our sponsors.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) is excited to continue the weekend’s upward momentum on Nov. 11 with a screening of the notable film ‘The UnRedacted,’ directed by Meg Smaker as featured in the New York Times; followed by Saturday, Nov. 12 featuring the screening of the Netflix and Mercury Studios documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’ (career-spanning documentary about Shania Twain’s career), a red carpet event and a Q&A that will discuss the fusion of Southern music and entertainment featuring VIPs and industry legends including: Fish Scales of Nappy Roots, legendary country music producer Harold Shedd, and film and music executives. There will also be a Latin-focused panel, red-carpet, and screening of feature film ‘Hunting Souls’ with screenwriter and director Diego Acevedo.
— RIFF Executive/Co-Creative Director Seth Ingram
Notable features and daily red carpet events during the rest of the 2022 festival, in order of the overall schedule includes:
November 11 - ‘The UnRedacted’ a documentary directed by Academy Award winner Meg Smaker will cover how America has been fighting the war on terrorism for two decades, and there are more terrorists today, not fewer. The thought–provoking film will dive into deradicalization by following former Guantánamo detainees in a rehabilitation program. The controversy surrounding the film has recently been covered on the front pages of The New York Times and National Review and on Morning Joe, Making Sense with Sam Harris, and many other media outlets.
- Red Carpet, 6:00 p.m.: Academy Award winner Meg Smaker available for interview, amongst other celebrity and industry VIPs
- The film will screen on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilder Center (202 E 3rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161).
November 12 - ‘Spirit Halloween,‘ featuring Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook will screen Nov. 12 at The DeSoto Theatre at 1:00 p.m as a family-friendly film.
November 12 - ‘Not Just a Girl,’ the documentary directed by Joss Crowley, details singer Shania Twain’s life from Nashville newcomer to international icon as she transcends genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks.
- Red Carpet, 4:45 p.m.: ‘The industry surrounding Southern Music and Film’, PAM Studios, 512 Broad Street. Fish Scales of Nappy Roots, legendary country music producer Harold Shedd, Award-winning filmmaker Wade Smith, NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, Actor Katie Morgan, Actor Evan Stone and more available for interview.
- The film will screen Nov. 12 from 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium
- Q&A: Following the screening at Rome City Auditorium, there will be a chat with legendary country music producer Harold Shedd, Hip Hop sensation Fish Scales (Melvin Adams) and streaming series ‘40 Akerz & a Brew,’ and filmmaker Wade Smith–all discussing the fusion of Southern entertainment between music, film and streaming platforms.
November 12 - ‘Zach and Miri,’ the film written and directed by Kevin Smith which features Seth Rogen as Zach and Elizabeth Banks as Miri will screen November 12 at DeSoto Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Featured actors from the film, Katie Morgan and Evan Stone, will be in attendance. The RIFF Awards ceremony will follow directly after the film, in the same venue.
RIFF 2022 features a prestigious list of jurors including: Ethan Embry, actor and filmmaker (Sweet Home Alabama), Tom Brady (Tom Brady Films), Antonia Bogdonavich, award winning filmmaker and journalist (daughter of the late Peter Bogdonavich), Fish Scales of Nappy Roots (40 Akerz & a Brew streaming series), Actor John Kenyon, and more.
PAM Studios is a sponsor and the headquarters for the 2022 festival. Their sponsorship focuses on supporting Latin films from over five countries that were submitted in the newly-established Latin film category. A scholarship will also be awarded at the conclusion of the screenings. The schedule includes:
- Nov. 12 at 10:00 a.m. - Latin Shorts Block - Wilder Center, 202 East 3rd Ave, Rome, Ga
- Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. - In Conversation: Latin Filmmakers - PAM Studios, 512 Broad St., Rome, GA
- Nov. 12 at 3:45 p.m. - Latin Filmmakers Red Carpet - PAM Studios, 512 Broad St., Rome, GA
- Nov. 12 at 5:15 p.m. - Feature Film ‘Hunting Souls’ - Desoto Theatre, 530 Broad St., Rome, Ga
“RIFF kicked off with standing room only at the DeSoto Theatre,” said RIFF Executive/Co-Creative Director Seth Ingram. “We will be entertaining the crowd round the clock from Friday to Sunday with unique films, celebrity appearances, and more. I could not be prouder of my team at RIFF and so appreciative of our sponsors.”
Pass holders will be seated first, ticket holders after. Tickets for individual film screenings during the festival are set at $10 and can be purchased at https://riff2022.eventive.org/schedule. There is a student package for $25 that provides access to the entire festival minus parties. Further information for full access passes can be found at https://www.riffga.com/passes.
To learn more about the 19th Annual Rome International Film Festival (RIFF), Nov. 11 - 13 please visit www.riffga.com. Learn more about RIFF’s sponsors at https://www.riffga.com/sponsors. To schedule an interview with the RIFF team contact Minah Thomas (717) 253-6433 or Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559.
Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com