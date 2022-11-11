Westminster Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1006649

TROOPER: Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/10/2022 at approximately 11:23 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 112, Halifax, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Frank Maltese

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. The complainant reported Frank Maltese violated the Abuse Prevention Order in effect. Troopers investigated the claim and Maltese was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 11/14/2022 at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 at 1230 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

MUGSHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.