Westminster Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1006649
TROOPER: Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/10/2022 at approximately 11:23 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 112, Halifax, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Frank Maltese
AGE: 79
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. The complainant reported Frank Maltese violated the Abuse Prevention Order in effect. Troopers investigated the claim and Maltese was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 11/14/2022 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 at 1230 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division
MUGSHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.