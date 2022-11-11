Submit Release
News Search

There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,533 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1006649

TROOPER: Eric Acevedo                         

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/10/2022 at approximately 11:23 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 112, Halifax, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Frank Maltese

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. The complainant reported Frank Maltese violated the Abuse Prevention Order in effect. Troopers investigated the claim and Maltese was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 11/14/2022 at 12:30 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 at 1230 PM           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

MUGSHOT: N/A

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.