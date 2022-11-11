News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The roadway is back open.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

VT Route 100 (Waterbury-Stowe Rd) is down to one lane, in the area of Spruce Haven in Waterbury due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.