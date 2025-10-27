Derby Barracks / Negligent Operation / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5005792
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/26/2025 @ 2359 Hours
STREET: Burton Hill Rd
TOWN: Barton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Breezy Hill Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dominick Daigle
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious non-life threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/25/2025 at 2359 hours, Troopers observed two trucks driving recklessly through the Town of Barton, VT. Troopers activated their blue lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Prior to Troopers catching up with the vehicles, one of the trucks drove off of the roadway on Burton Hill Rd near the intersection of Breezy Hill Rd. The operator was identified as Dominick Daigle (19) of Irasburg. Daigle received multiple Vermont Civil Violation Complaint and was issued a citation for Negligent Operation for Orleans County Superior Court.
Both passengers inside the vehicle were transported to North Country Hospital for serious non-life-threatening injuries. Orleans Ambulance Service and Orleans Fire Department responded to assist with the crash.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7110666 T23 VSA 1038
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7110667 T23 VSA 1134(b)
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7110668 T23 VSA 1134a(a)
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7110666 T23 VSA 1081(a)
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2025 @ 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
