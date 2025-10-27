Derby Barracks / Negligent Operation / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5005792

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

DATE/TIME: 10/26/2025 @ 2359 Hours

STREET: Burton Hill Rd

TOWN: Barton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Breezy Hill Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dominick Daigle

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious non-life threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/25/2025 at 2359 hours, Troopers observed two trucks driving recklessly through the Town of Barton, VT. Troopers activated their blue lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Prior to Troopers catching up with the vehicles, one of the trucks drove off of the roadway on Burton Hill Rd near the intersection of Breezy Hill Rd. The operator was identified as Dominick Daigle (19) of Irasburg. Daigle received multiple Vermont Civil Violation Complaint and was issued a citation for Negligent Operation for Orleans County Superior Court.

Both passengers inside the vehicle were transported to North Country Hospital for serious non-life-threatening injuries. Orleans Ambulance Service and Orleans Fire Department responded to assist with the crash.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7110666 T23 VSA 1038

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7110667 T23 VSA 1134(b)

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7110668 T23 VSA 1134a(a)

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7110666 T23 VSA 1081(a)

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2025 @ 0830 hours

