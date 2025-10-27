Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:25A2007914

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins                           

STATION:  St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/26/25 1735 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maxfield RD, Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Pouliot                                               

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 26th 2025 at approximately 1735 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a domestic disturbance located at 63 Maxfield RD in Fairfax, VT. Investigation revealed Jeffrey Pouliot (65) of Fairfax, VT had assaulted a household member. Pouliot was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/25 1300 hours           

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Facility    

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

