St Albans Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A2007914
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/26/25 1735 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maxfield RD, Fairfax, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Pouliot
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 26th 2025 at approximately 1735 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a domestic disturbance located at 63 Maxfield RD in Fairfax, VT. Investigation revealed Jeffrey Pouliot (65) of Fairfax, VT had assaulted a household member. Pouliot was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/25 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
