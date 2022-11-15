Dunmore Makes Significant Upgrades to Slot Die Coating Capabilities

Slot die coating at Dunmore

Dunmore has invested in upgrading its slot die coating capabilities to produce functional films for new applications and to improve current products.

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunmore announced today that it has invested in upgrades to its slot die coating manufacturing capabilities. The manufacturing upgrade has been completed and trials are now being run for new projects. This new slot die upgrade will allow Dunmore to produce coated materials for new applications and will be used for current products that have precise specifications, improving process repeatability and reducing defects.

For over 50 years Dunmore has specialized in producing functional films utilizing its core coating capabilities. The primary method for adding functional coatings is the gravure coating machines. While there are many benefits to the gravure coating method, Dunmore made the strategic decision to make significant upgrades to its slot die coating capabilities, enhancing its range of services.

With the upgrade completed, Dunmore is now able to coat a wider variety of chemistries. The slot die coater can process solvent-based and water-based chemistries that range from water-like viscosity to chemistries up to 10,000 centipoises.

New nanocoating technologies that typically have high viscosity and low percent solids will now be able to be processed at Dunmore. The coating thickness range for the slot die coater is 2 microns to 50 grams / square meter.

These new coating capabilities will allow Dunmore to produce optical grade materials and to cast films.

According to Gabe Maxwell, Director of Sales and Marketing, “Dunmore is fully committed to making investments that will improve the quality for our current customers and to grow our business in new markets.”

About Dunmore

Dunmore is a global manufacturer of engineered coated and laminated films and foils with manufacturing facilities in the U.S and Germany. Dunmore produces coated film, metallized film and laminated film substrates for the aircraft, spacecraft, photovoltaic, graphic arts, packaging, insulation, and electronics industries. Dunmore is a Steel Partners company, and is ISO 9001:2015 and OSHA VPP Star certified. For complete information on Dunmore’s products, services and industries served, please visit https://www.dunmore.com.