Private Investigation Firm Lauth Investigations International (LII) Rebrands as Online Presence Expands
EINPresswire.com/ -- After 30 years of serving the intelligence needs of its clients, Lauth Investigations International has continued to expand both professionally, and in their online visibility. As LII seeks to bring more information to consumers who are interested in learning about the world of private intelligence-gathering, their communications team has begun to refine their online presence with consolidated YouTube content channels and a visual rebrand of their logos and marketing materials.
Logos used both on the website and social media platforms will now directly denote which branch of the multi-pronged business model is being represented. Lauth worked with marketing experts to craft a sleek, clean, more modern look that signifies their continued effort to move forward and improve as a company.
Any questions about Lauth Investigations International's rebrand should be directed to the main office number at 317-951-1100. A complete list of Lauth’s online presence can be found at https://lauthinvestigationsinternational.carrd.co/.
Thomas Lauth
Thomas Lauth
