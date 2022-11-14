PALM BEACH DENTIST DR. MITCHELL JOSEPHS CELEBRATES 30 YEARS IN PRACTICE
Dr. Mitchell Josephs
Popular “Tooth Talk” Author and Speaker Reflects on What’s Changed in Dentistry
I’m thrilled to be marking thirty years in practice here and look forward to continuing to provide the best in dental care for my patients”PALM BEACH, FL , UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mitchell Josephs, an implant, cosmetic and general dentist in Palm Beach, who is known for his dedication to excellence in dentistry, local philanthropy and popular “Tooth Talks” series, is marking his 30th year in practice in Palm Beach next month.
— Dr. Mitchell Josephs
Dr. Josephs took over the Palm Beach practice of Dr. Samuel Mallamo, DDS, exactly 30 years ago; Dr. Mallamo first opened the location at 44 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, in 1958. Since then, Dr. Josephs has built his reputation as the go-to cosmetic and implant dentist for Palm Beach residents, South Florida celebrities, and beyond.
“I am so proud to serve the wonderful Palm Beach community, every single day,” said Dr. Josephs. “I’m thrilled to be marking thirty years in practice here and look forward to continuing to provide the best in dental care for my patients.”
Dr. Josephs has also focused a great deal of attention on the needs of the local community. He has provided complete smile makeovers for 15 South Florida-based Holocaust Survivors at no cost, giving these deserving individuals a reason to smile. He also makes frequent donations to St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in West Palm Beach.
Over the past three decades, Dr. Joseph has witnessed many changes in the field of dentistry, many driven by new research, technological advances, and changes in what patients are looking to achieve in dental health and cosmetic dentistry.
Dr. Josephs is making this milestone a moment to look back and what has changed – and what has stayed the same over thirty years in Palm Beach. Known for his humor as well as his dental skills, here are his insights on what has stayed the same on Palm Beach (and what’s changed):
• Nobody wears socks, some ladies still wear turbans at the pool (over their Jackie-O hairdos)
• Only native New Yorkers honk their horns and no-one carries cash or checks.
• Hamburger Heaven is now Surfside Diner; but what happened to the Coconut cake and the Lemon cake?!
On the personal side, Dr. Joseph notes, “I am no longer married and my son is all grown up and a dentist in NYC. I still weigh the same, but my six pack abs are about 5 ½ pack abs. My hair is salt and pepper, but more pepper than salt, and I started to play tennis again and I still snow ski.”
Seriously speaking, Dr. Josephs is pleased to report that today, his practice performs more porcelain veneer cases for smile make-overs than any practice north of Boca and south of Atlanta. There have also been many positive changes to his dental practice over thirty years, including:
• We’ve said goodbye to goop and now take digital impressions
• We have laser technology which is more precise
• The drill is much quieter now
• We can place implants without incisions and sutures, using a more patient-friendly “tissue punch” method
• Injections are done electronically with little or no pain.
For more information, please visit www.palmbeachdentist.com or call 561-832-4675 to schedule an appointment.
About Dr. Mitchell Josephs
Dr. Mitchell Josephs, DDS, is a general, cosmetic, and implant dentist with more than 30 years in practice in Palm Beach, Florida. He practices implant cosmetic and general dentistry with an emphasis on implants, veneers, and complex crown and bridge treatment in Palm Beach, Florida. He is on the staff at JFK Medical Center and is a faculty advisory board member at McGill University’s Faculty of Dentistry. He completed his residency at Manhattan’s Beth Israel Medical Center and Mt. Sinai Hospital and was published in the Journal of the ADA in October 2017. He also is a twice published author, writing Tooth Talk and More Tooth Talk, and a medical expert with U.S. News & World Report. Learn more at palmbeachdentist.com.
