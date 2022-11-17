Taradel Launches First Truly Omni-Channel Marketing Platform for SMBs, Brands
New platform helps advertisers launch and measure marketing campaigns across popular media channels including direct mail, Facebook, TikTok, Google, and more.
We’ve made omni-channel marketing as easy as ordering takeout—there is nothing like this available today.”GLEN ALLEN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taradel LLC, a leading martech company serving thousands of businesses across the U.S. and Canada, today announced the launch of its new omni-channel marketing platform. The one-stop solution is designed to help advertisers easily create, manage, and measure local marketing campaigns integrated across today’s most popular media channels.
— Jim Fitzgerald, CEO
“We’ve made it easy for brands to reach consumers in ways that are reflective of modern media trends and shopping preferences,” says Jim Fitzgerald, founder and CEO of Taradel. “With our platform, there’s no need to manage fifteen disparate ad accounts or spend hours watching tutorials on YouTube. We’ve made omni-channel marketing as easy as ordering takeout—there is nothing like this available today.”
The platform’s wizard-like interface enables users to plan and execute campaigns using the same databases that Fortune 500 companies rely on, but with a simplified and user-friendly experience. Features include audience targeting tools, customizable online design templates, flexible budgeting and delivery options, call tracking and QR codes, and built-in reporting to help advertisers measure and optimize ad performance.
Media channel options include Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Spotify, Hulu, Google, email, and direct mail, all of which are configurable based on campaign-specific goals and budget considerations.
In addition to serving thousands of SMB clients, Taradel’s platform has garnered attention from high-profile brands, franchisors, and organizations seeking to streamline local marketing solutions or enhance existing capabilities for members.
“Our white label program has led to partnerships with dozens of brands including FedEx Office, Office Depot, Keller Williams Canada, and dozens of organizations that range from agencies to dental groups and QSR franchises,” says Wendy Urquhart, COO at Taradel. “Our platform drives traffic and sales at the store level, improves brand control, eliminates vendor redundancy, and helps organizations sell business products and services while monitoring marketing activity across the board.”
For more information about Taradel or its omni-channel marketing platform, visit the Taradel website.
About Taradel
Founded in 2003 by serial entrepreneur, Jim Fitzgerald, Taradel® is a perennial Inc. 5000 martech company specializing in marketing solutions for business applications. To date, advertisers have deployed more than 500 million direct mail and digital advertisements using the company's platform.
Chris Barr
Taradel, LLC
+1 8043648444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn