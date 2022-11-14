Launch of Innovative Project in India to Address Stigmatizing Skin Diseases
Canadian global health organization Effect Hope launches project to address the negative impacts of skin diseases for people in India.MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 16, 2022, Effect Hope, a Canadian global health organization will partner with Lepra Society India, Lepra UK and the Ministry of Health of Bihar, India to launch the ASPIRE project. This project will address the negative impacts of stigmatizing skin diseases for people in India.
ASPIRE stands for Alleviating the burden from Skin diseases of affected People to improve Inclusion, Restoration and Empowerment. The ASPIRE project will be implemented in Jamui district of Bihar state, India, where five skin-related Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) often cause disability, stigma, discrimination and mental health issues for people living in the district.
The official launch of the ASPIRE project will be conducted at District Hospital Campus, Jamui. Attendees will include Kim Evans (CEO of Effect Hope), Mr. Prasanta Naik (CE of Lepra Society), and expert leprologist Professor, Dr. Diana Lockwood. Chief guest will be Shri Sumit Kumar Singh (Science and Technology Minister, Government of Bihar). Special Guests will be Mr. Avinash Kumar Singh (Honourable District Magistrate), Jamui and Ms. Shreyasi Singh, Honourable MLA, Jamui.
The project is based on the principles of the World Health Organization’s Strategic Framework for Integrated Control and Management of Skin-related (NTDs), and is expected to impact 1.8 million people in Jamui district.
This innovative project tests a model of integrating combined approaches for early detection of diseases and disease management for five skin-NTDs. These diseases include leprosy, lymphatic filariasis (LF), post-kala-azar dermal leishmaniasis (PKDL), cutaneous leishmaniasis and scabies.
In order to achieve sustainability, this project will actively involve the community, strengthen health systems, and improve coordination across government health and non-health sectors.
Effect Hope partners with national and local governments, the World Health Organization, international development organizations', healthcare providers and community leaders to improve access to health and wellness services for people affected by Neglected Tropical Diseases. All initiatives are made possible through collaboration with the Canadian government, foundations, institutions, as well as generous donations from thousands of Canadians.
Effect Hope (formerly The Leprosy Mission Canada) is a Canadian global health organization. They work in partnership with others to bring hope and restoration to 1.7 billion people - 1 in 5 people globally - who are affected by neglected tropical diseases like leprosy.
Effect Hope’s Semi-Annual Report is available now online at https://effecthope.org/semiannual/
