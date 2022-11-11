Submit Release
UPDATED - Iowa DOT offices closed for the Thanksgiving holiday

AMES, IOWA – Nov. 11, 202 – All Iowa Department of Transportation business locations will be closed Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 23-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal operations business hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.

Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov.

If you need to come to see us at one of our driver’s license service centers, the best way to get in and out quickly is to schedule an appointment at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/other-appointments. Walk-in customers will be served as time allows, but there may be a considerable wait time.

Special note to motor carriers
Because the Bureau of Vehicle & Motor Carrier Services typically experiences a heavy workload and increased call volumes on the days leading up to and the day following the holiday, customers are urged to submit applications for oversize permits, especially those weighing more than 156,000 pounds, several days before the permit is needed.

For questions, please go to the Iowa DOT’s contact page.

