Modl3d Leads Development of Canine Medical Simulators with 3d Printing
Canine Medical Simulator developed with 3d technology provides hands-on training to save wounded K9s.
This simulator has the potential to be a game changer when we talk about tactical combat casualty care for working dogs.”CHELSEA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modl3d, a leading veterinary technology company, is developing canine simulators for C-TCCC (canine tactical combat casualty care) training for military working dogs (MWD), law enforcement and rescue K9’s. Using CT (computed tomography) data of a specific canine, Modl3d uses 3D Slicer software to create data that is then 3d printed. Organs and anatomy are printed, molded and painted to look and feel like a real organ.
— Assistant Commander Sgt. Dave Yount
The new simulator developed by Modl3d is for the treatment of the variability of ballistic projectile injuries to internal organs in the thoracic region to MWD and K9’s. Belgian Malinois are very prevalent in the military. A CT of a Belgian Malinois was needed in order to 3d print their anatomy. Assistant Commander of the Michigan State Police, Sgt Dave Yount, and his Belgian Malinois, Jameson, upon hearing about this project volunteered to have Jameson CT scanned while he was to have a gastropexy procedure at the Michigan State University Veterinary Medical Center, E. Lansing, MI. Drs. Jody Lawver, DVM DACVR (Dept of Large Animal Sciences) and Maureen Spinner, DVM DACVS-SA (Department of Small Animal Sciences) donated their time to obtain excellent CT images during his gastropexy.
"This simulator has the potential to be a game changer when we talk about tactical combat casualty care for working dogs." said Assistant Commander Sgt. Dave Yount. "Just like we do in humans with hands-on training, we will now be able to do this with a canine going through several different scenarios and variables, which elevates skills and abilities to infuse the medic/handler/vet with the knowledge to save our partners when they need it most."
About the Canine Medical Simulator Team:
Dr. Janice Baker DVM, MS, DACVPM, President of the Veterinary Tactical Group in Vass, NC, the leading K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care Company in the US, is leading the efforts within the military and law enforcement K9 units.
Dr. Ioana Sonea DVM, PhD, Associate Professor in the Department of Pathobiology and Diagnostic Investigation at the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine, is assisting with the anatomical development of the 3D printed canine medical simulator.
Modl3d: Founded in 2020 by Richard Doerer, Modl3d, LLC is a groundbreaking medical technology company specializing in 3D printing and medical imagery for veterinary practices and education. Modl3d is leading the engineering and 3D development for the Canine Medical Simulator.
