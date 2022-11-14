RadSite Announces Complimentary Webinar on Emerging Trends for Dynamic Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Round table of experts to discuss key trends as part of series on Advanced Diagnostic Imaging
I look forward to moderating this roundtable of industry experts as we discuss notable developments and trends in the exciting and fast-moving area of MRI imaging”ANNAPOLIS, MD, US, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, announces the second webinar in its fall series on Advanced Diagnostic Imaging. The series focuses on key trends that impact CT, MRI, and Nuclear Medicine (including SPECT, PET and PET/CT). The roundtable format provides a dynamic interactive experience as the expert panel discusses key trends and takes questions from the attendees.
“I look forward to moderating this roundtable of industry experts as we discuss notable developments and trends in the exciting and fast-moving area of MRI imaging,” says Patrick Browning, MD, MA, MSL, RadSite’s Chief Medical Officer. “The field is in constant change which RadSite tracks very carefully to make sure we have the most current quality-based standards and promote best practices.”
Raymond Fridenstine, RT(R)(CT)(MR)(ARRT), Senior Manager, Clinical Practice, Akumin and Alliance Healthcare Services, agrees “An essential aspect of medical imaging is staying up-to-date regarding innovations, trends, and challenges within the imaging community. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the other panel members.”
"ProScan is thrilled to contribute to this timely and important discussion on Emerging MRI Imaging Trends hosted by RadSite" adds Judith M. Turner, VP Sales, Marketing and Operations, ProScan Reading Services.
Below are the details of the complimentary November 15 webinar:
Description
With more than 40 million estimated MRI scans in the U.S. this year, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) remains a mainstay of advanced diagnostic imaging in the U.S. This interactive session will focus on emerging MRI trends including:
• New imaging equipment enhancements such as point-of-care imaging applications
• Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions
• Expanded use of remote technologists
• MRI safety concerns
• Reimbursement challenges and opportunities
• New requirements after the federal “public health emergency” (PHE) declaration ends
• Other topics raised by the panel experts and audience attendees.
Moderator: Patrick Browning, MD, MA, MSL, Chief Medical Officer, RadSite
Presenters:
• Raymond Fridenstine, RT(R)(CT)(MR)(ARRT), Senior Manager, Clinical Practice, Akumin and Alliance Healthcare Services
• Kevin Oliver, RT (R) (MR), VP of Medical Imaging and Advanced Applications, SimonMed Imaging
• Judith M. Turner, VP Sales, Marketing and Operations, ProScan Reading Services
Date and Time: The webinar will take place at 1:00 p.m. (ET), November 15, 2022. Click on the webinar title above to register.
RadSite is sponsoring several webinars covering a range of advanced diagnostic imaging practices in the coming months. To register for any of the webinars, which all are scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. ET, go to RadSite’s webinar page to register for any of these complimentary roundtable discussions.
Traditional ADI Webinar Series
Emerging CT Imaging Trends: Evolution in Computed Tomography
• Available on Demand (recorded October 19, 2022)
Emerging MRI Imaging Trends: Dynamic Magnetic Resonance Imaging
• Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Emerging Nuclear Medicine and PET/CT Imaging Trends: Optimizing Diagnostic Assessments and Therapeutic Interventions
• Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Cone Beam CT Webinar Series
Optimizing Cone Beam CT Physics and QA Testing: Perspectives on Imaging Equipment Calibration
• Available on Demand (recorded October 27, 2022)
Leveraging Point-of-Care Imaging: The Expansion of Cone Beam CT Imaging
• Available on Demand (recorded November 9, 2022)
Interpreting Cone Beam CT Image Exams: Opportunities and Challenges
• Thursday, December 8, 2022
Selecting the Right Cone Beam CT Imaging System for your Practice: A Buyer’s Checklist
• Wednesday, January 11, 2023
RadSite now offers more than 25 on-demand webinars that address a full range of topics. You can view these webinars by linking to RadSite’s webinar page or YouTube channel. To learn more, visit RadSite’s website at www.radsitequality.com. Find out why an expanding number of imaging providers are applying for RadSite accreditation.
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite’s mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for
imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
Patty Jenkins
RadSite
