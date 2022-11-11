nCloud Integrators Announces Blueprint for Gainsight & Amplify Health Scorecard Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- nCloud Integrators, Gainsight preferred partner and a leader in Gainsight implementation and administrative services, announced today two new services to maximize the capabilities of Customer Success (CS) teams and the use of Gainsight’s leading Customer Success and Product Experience Platform.
The new offerings help unlock the potential of Gainsight to turn customer success into a major competitive advantage for any organization, and include:
*nCloud Integrators’ Blueprint for Gainsight: This engagement works to uncover opportunities to maximize an organization’s use of Gainsight and includes a strategic business review of the CS organization and a Gainsight platform usage assessment. Deliverables include customized recommendations and an actionable plan for execution.
*nCloud Integrators’ Amplify Health Scorecard: This engagement helps identify the best way to measure customer health within an organization. The offering includes an analysis of the current environment, stakeholder workshops, presentation of recommendations, and detailed specifications.
“nCloud has worked with hundreds of clients during the past few years to improve their customer success organizations,” states Brian Hodges, President and Co-Founder of nCloud Integrators. “Through the course of our client delivery, we’ve identified specific needs that are addressed with these new offerings to help organizations improve the use of Gainsight and efficiency of their customer success organization.”
nCloud Integrators is the market leader in Gainsight implementations, Gainsight Administration and Customer Success best practices with the most Gainsight certified employees outside of Gainsight.
About nCloud Integrators
nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com.
Sharon Bok
