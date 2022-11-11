2022GMBPF opens today, helping enterprises seek business opportunities through exhibitions, forums and business matching sessions

MACAU, November 11 - The “2022 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” (2022GMBPF), jointly organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, opened today (11 Nov). The Fair will be held from today until 13 November at Cotai Expo Hall D, The Venetian Macao.

The opening ceremony was officiated by the following guests: Director-General of Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province Zhang Jinsong; Acting President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute Vincent U; Deputy Director General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR Huang Shengbiao; Minister/Deputy Chief of Mission of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia Dino R. Kusnadi; Deputy Mayor of Yangjiang Municipal People’s Government Liu Dewei; Acting Director of the Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau Chan Hon Sang; Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office Hoi Io Meng; President of the Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau Lao Nga Wong; President of the Macau Tourism Culture Research Association Ieong Tou Hong; President of the Guangdong and Macao Federation of Industry and Commerce Si Ka Lon; Deputy Director-General of Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province Sun Bin; and Executive Director of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute Sam Lei.

“1+4+N” – Driving the recovery of “numerous industries” with “1 focus” and “4 key industries”

The 2022GMBPF features semi-finished food, opening up new opportunities for the catering industry of Guangdong and Macao to collaborate. The exhibition area for the four key industries has been set up this year, and thematic forums and business matching sessions on four key industries, catering, and venture capital are also available to empower small- and medium-sized enterprises. The 2022GMBPF is an excellent spot for the public to relax and shop. It also provides online and offline networking and matching opportunities for enterprises and traders.

Helping exhibitors seek business opportunities with thematic business matching sessions and a guided tour for buyers

To help exhibitors explore business opportunities, online and offline business matching sessions will be arranged during the three-day fair, including three thematic business matching sessions: “MinM Business Matching Session”, “Semi-finished Food Business Matching Session”, and “Business Matching Session for Industrial and Commercial Sectors of Nine Mainland Cities in the Greater Bay Area and Macao”.

In addition, a guided tour in the exhibition areas will again be organised for buyers from the Greater Bay Area. Representatives of enterprises from Guangdong and Macao engaged in catering, food trade and e-commerce platforms will take part in the tour, get to know Guangdong and Macao brands, and communicate with exhibitors from Guangdong, Macao and countries/regions along the Belt and Road.

Discussing industry outlook and facilitating business upgrading and transformation at several thematic forums

Seven thematic forums will be held during the 2022GMBPF, covering semi-finished food, “big health”, the metaverse, venture capital, and the development of the catering industry. Representatives of upstream, midstream and downstream enterprises, including semi-finished food producers, food packaging companies and information technology companies engaged in smart catering businesses, are invited to discuss the industry outlook and trends at a series of forums, leading the catering industry to business upgrading and transformation with the help of new technologies.

In addition, a range of activities on venture capital, such as summit forums, business matching sessions and project roadshows, will be staged during the 2022GMBPF, facilitating the diversified development of venture capital from multiple perspectives.

Marketing branded products of Guangdong and Macao through online and offline exhibitions

The online exhibition displays nearly 1,500 items from 20 prefecture-level cities in Guangdong, Macao, and countries/regions along the Belt and Road. The offline exhibition includes the Guangdong Branded Products Area, the Macao Featured Products Area, The Belt and Road Area, and the Four Key Industries Area, with 400 booths exhibiting and selling semi-finished food, “big health” products, cultural and creative products, sci-tech innovation products, home appliances, food products, daily necessities, jewellery and other commodities. Branded products of Guangdong and Macao are thus promoted both online and offline.

Implementing pandemic prevention and control measures

Pandemic prevention and control measures issued by the health authorities will be strictly implemented to ensure the safety of participants. To shorten the waiting time and control the flow of people, visitors can register online in advance (https://s.smartexpo-online.com/NmKkjvC8).

Free shuttle bus available

To encourage the use of public transport and green commuting, the 2022GMBPF offers six free shuttle bus routes in the Macao Peninsula and Taipa for participants travelling to and from the event venue. Free parking is also available at the parking lots of The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner Macao, on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited availability. For more information, please visit the 2022GMBPF official website at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, call (853) 8798 9636, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.