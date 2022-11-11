Ensuring EASA Part 145 Certifying Staff Regulatory Compliance
Sofema Online presents the Initial and Recurrent training options which are available online.
EASA has published a transition guide intended to support Part-145 approved maintenance organisations and competent authorities in the implementation of the requirements, including the Safety Management System (SMS), as introduced in Regulation (EU) 2021/1963. See here
Compliance Time Scales
EASA Part 145 Organisation Transition commences on 2nd December 2022 and must be completed by 2nd December 2024 to ensure the continuing validity of the organisational approval.
New 145 Certificate holders must now comply with Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/1963.
EASA Part 145 Initial Training
Pre EU 2021/1963 - EASA Part 145 Initial package - HF, FTS, EWIS 1&2 with VO - Special package consisting of 3 training courses - Click to view: https://sofemaonline.com/lms/all-courses/57-easa-part-145-initial-package-hf-fts-ewis-1-amp-2-with-vo/preview
Post EU 2021/1963 - EASA Part 145 SMS Compliant Initial Package SMS/HF, FTS, EWIS 1&2 with VO - Special package consisting of 3 training courses - Click to view: https://sofemaonline.com/lms/all-courses/380-easa-part-145-sms-compliant-initial-package-sms-hf-fts-ewis-1-amp-2-with-vo/preview
EASA Part 145 Recurrent Training
Pre EU 2021/1963 - EASA Part 145 Recurrent package - HF, FTS, EWIS 1&2 with VO - Special package consisting of 3 training courses - Click to view: https://sofemaonline.com/lms/all-courses/58-easa-part-145-recurrent-package-hf-fts-ewis-1-amp-2-with-vo/preview
Post EU 2021/1963 - EASA Part 145 Transition Recurrent Package Compliant with 2021-1963 - SMS HF, FTS, EWIS 1&2 with VO - Special package consisting of 4 training courses - Click to view: https://sofemaonline.com/lms/all-courses/381-easa-part-145-transition-recurrent-package-compliant-with-2021-1963-sms-hf-fts-ewis-1-amp-2/preview
Note - Concerning EASA Part 145 Transition Recurrent Package Compliant with 2021-1963 - SMS HF, FTS, EWIS 1&2 with VO - These transition packages have been specifically developed to enable Aircraft Maintenance Staff who have previously completed Initial HF training to receive a combination of HF recurrent together with SMS initial.
