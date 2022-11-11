Vantage Circle showcased at Zoholics India, New Delhi

Vantage Circle exhibited their Global Employee Engagement Platform at Zoholics conference on 9th and 10th November, 2022

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global leading employee engagement solution and AI-empowered employee engagement platform, participated at the Zoholics annual user conference on 9th & 10th November, 2022 at The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi.

Vantage Circle exhibited its Global Employee Engagement Platform on the event in a booth, to showcase their seamless integration with Zoho Connect and Zoho People products in order. This Integration helped the Zoho Customers visiting the event to enable HRs with better tools to provide employee experience through Rewards and Recognition.

Recently, Vantage Circle had a partnership with Zoho Connect aiming at enhancing team collaboration and bringing people and resources together. The partnership is further targeted to enhance employee productivity and improve employee engagement. Zoho Connect is a robust team collaboration tool that offers a platform to interact, share information and documents, and push important information across all employees or the department at the workplace. Vantage Circle is also a partner of Zoho People, a 360-degree HRMS solution.

“We at Vantage Circle collectively strive to work towards a better work culture and improve employee experience in the workspace. This platform has been a great opportunity for us to grow our network base, experience hands-on training sessions and learn how to deliver exceptional customer experiences,” says Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

