PebblePad awarded G-cloud framework contract

Allows universities to quickly and easily implement the Learning Journey Platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PebblePad, the Learning Journey Platform, is a now an approved supplier on G-Cloud 13, the UK Government’s latest cloud procurement framework. This announcement makes it easier than ever for universities in the UK to select and implement PebblePad’s ground-breaking technology.

G-Cloud is a key framework in the UK Government’s digital marketplace, established by the UK Crown Commercial Service (CCS). It is designed to help UK public sector organisations, including universities, find and procure the latest cloud services – safe in the knowledge the they have been rigorously vetted and assessed.

Suppliers to the G-Cloud 13 Digital Marketplace are required to demonstrate competitive pricing, as well as robust security credentials and a comprehensive approach to data privacy. Suppliers also need to prove that they are a true partner to customers - so implementation, training and support are all assessed too.

Kenny Nicholl, Chief Growth Officer at PebblePad says: “The robust review process carried out by the G-Cloud framework has significantly streamlined procurement – and has served to promote widespread cloud technology adoption in the UK HE sector. G-Cloud’s decision to select PebblePad as an approved SaaS provider is further evidence of our industry leading credentials when it comes to student-centred, experiential learning, embedded employability and rigorous approaches to assessment.”

About PebblePad

PebblePad is an award-winning online Learning Journey Platform designed to help educators deliver student-centred learning and develop future-ready graduates. Extending far beyond the powerful features of an eportfolio with sophisticated tools for supporting diverse teaching and learning processes, PebblePad helps bridge the integrative and experiential learning & assessment gaps that Learning Management Systems and traditional eportfolio just can’t reach. A unique set of feedback and assessment capabilities rounds out the feature set. PebblePad is successfully transforming learning at universities around the world, including at more than 30 of the top ranked global universities.