Charles Darwin University chooses PebblePad to power technology-enhanced learning

DARWIN, AUSTRALIA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Darwin University (CDU) has chosen PebblePad’s industry leading Learning Journey Platform as part of an ambitious institution-wide digital transformation strategy.

Following a successful pilot, where PebblePad was harnessed to power Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) for VET students, the platform is now being rolled-out across the institution.

PebblePad promises to support students’ learning journeys by helping to structure their learning experiences and allowing students to bring together evidence of their disparate skills and achievements from day one of their studies. PebblePad will support rich feedback and authentic assessment practices wherever and whenever the learning occurs, providing a meaningful record of student development towards their future career aspirations.

Importantly, PebblePad seamlessly integrates with the institution’s Learning Management System as well as working hand-in-hand with Microsoft Office365 and other digital tools in the CDU tech ecosystem.

PebblePad was chosen by CDU after a thorough sector scan that demonstrated how it would support the university’s vision to enhance its flexibility and versatility. It will provide CDU with an opportunity to stay closely connected to students throughout their unique learning journeys. Importantly, PebblePad supports CDU’s strategic mission to ensure its students are connected and successful, graduating with the knowledge and skills to make meaningful contributions in their chosen careers and lives.

Professor Michael Sankey, Director of Learning Futures and Lead Education Architect at Charles Darwin University, says, “PebblePad is more than an e-portfolio. While traditional portfolios focus on output and showcasing achievement, PebblePad does this as well as enabling learners to plan, record, reflect on, make sense of, and curate evidence of their learning from induction through to graduation and beyond. With mobile capabilities allowing students to gather evidence both on campus and at the workplace, PebblePad becomes a home ‘base’, which students can continue to build on throughout their educational career and into their working lives.”

Commenting on the news, Alison Poot, PebblePad Regional Director (Australasia) says, “We are delighted to welcome another dual sector institution to the PebblePad family. The digitisation of the RPL process for VET students was such an innovative pilot project and demonstrates how PebblePad can value add from the very beginning of the learner journey. We are looking forward to supporting the use of PebblePad across both the VET and Higher Ed sectors at CDU, delivering truly student-centred learning across the board.”

About PebblePad



Founded in 2004, PebblePad is an award-winning Learning Journey Platform, designed to help learners, wherever they are learning (at study, work or play), develop, shape, and share their unique skills and attributes in an ever more competitive world. It's why PebblePad is fast becoming an integral part of Higher Education institutions' digital ecosystems across the globe.








