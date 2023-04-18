North Metropolitan TAFE selects PebblePad to power vocational learning and assessment

North Metropolitan TAFE (NMTAFE), the largest TAFE college in Western Australia has chosen PebblePad’s Learning Journey Platform.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- North Metropolitan TAFE (NMTAFE), the largest TAFE college in Western Australia has chosen PebblePad’s Learning Journey Platform to deliver a flexible and adaptable learning space for enrolled nursing students to switch seamlessly between on-campus, blended and work placement learning. The innovative platform will enable nursing students across all five WA state colleges to gather and evidence the professional competences and standards they need to succeed in the healthcare sector.

Set to be rolled out across five TAFE colleges in Western Australia (NMTAFE, South Metropolitan TAFE, Central Regional TAFE, North Regional TAFE, and South Regional TAFE), learners will be able to navigate, reflect on and make sense of their curricular, co- and extra-curricular activities, all in one place and throughout their studies. Crucially, they will be able to harness the power of PebblePad’s mobile capabilities to support them during work placements – allowing them to effectively record and evidence the work they’ve undertaken towards their professional qualifications.

NMTAFE will join a number of other institutions already using PebblePad in the region to power a holistic assessment process, harnessing feedback from multiple professionals across a variety of settings, whether that’s university lecturers or registered nurses supporting students during work placements.

Alison Poot, Senior Director, APAC for PebblePad says: “PebblePad has long been known for making the transition from education into work life that little bit easier, so it’s no surprise that the vocational sector is harnessing the platform to support students across a variety of disciplines. Using the platform, learners benefit from a consistent experience on campus, online and on work placement, and gather crucial evidence, feedback and assessment wherever they are – and whoever they’re learning from.

Helen Hull Director - Nursing & Dental at NMTAFE says, “We aim to provide a sustainable, efficient and flexible process, which has multiple benefits to students and industry, while maintaining quality standards. The sector wide approach is most exciting with consistent assessment tools, providing continuity for industry and certainty for students.”