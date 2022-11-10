The PCC Military Liaison Program Encourages Reflection and Recognition this Remembrance Day

CANADA, November 10 - Released on November 10, 2022

This year, the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) recognizes Remembrance Day by supporting The Royal Canadian Legion, Saskatchewan Command's wreath distribution program, as well as offering a Saskatchewan military history presentation at Government House.

"Honouring veterans and remembering our fallen heroes is an important part of military recognition," Provincial Military Liaison Greg Lawrence said. "Wreath ceremonies and historical education allows us to reflect on our past and recognize those who made the ultimate sacrifice."

Government House will host author Marie Donais Calder to present her book Together Forever in the Clouds. It tells the story of the 21 Royal Canadian Airforce Airmen who lost their lives in a plane crash south of Estevan in 1946. The event is free, and will take place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Government House,4607 Dewdney Ave., Regina. For more information and to register visit www.governmenthousesk.ca

Across the province, more than 180 wreaths were delivered. This is made possible by a $12,000 contribution from the PCC. The program has been ongoing for several years with funds donated by the PCC annually. Wreaths are biodegradable with production beginning in early June.

"On behalf of The Royal Canadian Legion, Saskatchewan Command, we wish to express our gratitude to the provincial government for their continued support of veterans and remembrance in our great province," Provincial President Royal Canadian Legion, Saskatchewan Command Carol Pedersen said. "The government wreath project serves as a reminder to every one of the importance of remembrance for those who sacrificed for our freedoms."

The PCC and Provincial Military Liaison are grateful to The Royal Canadian Legion, Saskatchewan Command for facilitating Remembrance Day programs and memorials across the province.

