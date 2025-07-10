Provincial Fire Ban Issued for Area Between Provincial Forest and Churchill River

CANADA, July 10 - Released on July 9, 2025

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has issued a fire ban effective at 8 a.m. on July 10, 2025, due to high fire activity and extreme fire risk. The ban encompasses the area north of the provincial forest boundary, up to the Churchill River.

The fire ban prohibits any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks in the designated boundary. This includes provincial parks, provincial recreation sites and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District within the boundary. The ban does not include ATV/UTV restrictions at this time.

"The extreme heat we have been experiencing means there is a need for everyone to take precautions and use extreme caution outdoors," SPSA Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts said. "Please be cautious if you are using ATVs/UTVs and report a fire if you see one."

The SPSA encourages municipalities, rural municipalities and communities to continue to determine if fire bans are needed in their areas to prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires.

A list of fire bans and restrictions in provincial parks and recreation sites can be found here.

The SPSA has recently brought in assets from Quebec to assist with wildfire efforts. The two Quebec CL-415 aircraft and 100 wildfire personnel are currently assigned to the DITCH, PISEW, DORE and MUSKEG fires.

As of 11:00 a.m., there are 65 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, seven are categorized as contained, 13 are not contained, 29 are ongoing assessment and 16 are listed as protecting values.

Four communities remain under an evacuation order: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge, La Plonge Reserve, Northern Village of Beauval and Kinoosao.

A full list of evacuated communities can be found on the Active Evacuations webpage.

Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 9-1-1 or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office.

People can find an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips at saskpublicsafety.ca.

