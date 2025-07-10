Drug Treatment Court Proceedings are Officially Underway in North Battleford

CANADA, July 10 - Released on July 9, 2025

The Battlefords Drug Treatment Court is now in Session

This June, the first sitting of drug treatment court was held in North Battleford Provincial Court. The program, an expansion of the existing drug treatment courts in Regina and Moose Jaw, will serve the Battlefords and west central Saskatchewan.

"Drug treatment courts offer individuals a pathway in recovery rather than incarceration," Provincial Court of Saskatchewan Chief Judge Shannon Metivier said. "This model of therapeutic justice provides an opportunity to address the underlying issues that bring people into conflict with the law and support lasting change that benefits not only the participants, but their families and communities."

To participate in drug treatment court, offenders must plead guilty to their criminal charges. As an alternative to serving a sentence in custody, participants are instead required to complete 12-18 months of individualized programming with wrap-around services covering addiction, cultural and spiritual guidance, anger management, education, parenting, employment and more. This programming allows participants to overcome obstacles, find sustained sobriety and reunite with loved ones.

"The opening of the Battlefords Drug Treatment Court represents another step forward for the strong partnership that the courts and province have built to support residents in overcoming addictions and mental health challenges," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C., said. "Together we can promote proactive and transformative change that gives individuals the skills they need to create a successful and sustainable future for themselves."

Drug treatment court is just one of three models of therapeutic court in Saskatchewan. There are also domestic violence courts in Regina, Saskatoon and the Battlefords, and mental health courts in Regina and Saskatoon.

The drug treatment courts in Moose Jaw and Regina have had over 156 graduates since the program started in 2006.

"This model has been successful in southern Saskatchewan for almost 20 years, and the Provincial Court is very pleased to now expand the reach to the Battlefords and surrounding communities," Chief Judge Metivier said.

Judicial leaders and community stakeholders in the communities of North Battleford and Battleford have been instrumental in building the framework for the new Battlefords Drug Treatment Court.

"The Battlefords are full of caring and compassionate leaders," Health Minister and MLA for the Battlefords Jeremy Cockrill said. "Today, we acknowledge the hard work of a community that has brought us a therapeutic court program that will improve the lives of individuals, families and our entire community for years to come."

The federal government reimburses the province up to $850,000 annually for costs associated with the operation of drug treatment courts.

"Substance use is a complex social and economic issue," Federal Minister of Justice and Attorney General Sean Fraser said. "When someone is struggling, they deserve support and the right resources. By investing in the Battlefords Drug Treatment Court, we are strengthening our justice system and helping people get the care they need to recover, break the cycle of drug use, and prevent criminal reoffending. This ongoing support for drug treatment courts not only promotes healing but helps build healthier and safer communities."

The province is investing $624 million in mental health and addiction services in the 2025-26 Budget.

-30-

For more information, contact: