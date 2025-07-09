Discover Sask Parks: July 9 - July 23

CANADA, July 9 - Released on July 9, 2025

Visitors can enjoy an entire summer of camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Engaging family-friendly programming is also scheduled throughout the week.

Take a moment to create new memories and experience nature to the fullest. Here are a few special events occurring over the next two weeks; all are free with a valid Park Entry Permit:

Parks Day

July 19, many parks

Times may vary

Celebrate Parks Day with free entry into every Saskatchewan Provincial Park on July 19, 2025. Enjoy exciting games, fun crafts, guided hikes and so much more. Each park has something unique to offer, so enjoy a day in the sun while learning from park interpreters and exploring nature. This celebration is part of Saskatchewan Parks Week - July 12 to 19, 2025. Learn more.

SaskExpress: Lost in a Musical

July 11 - Great Blue Heron Provincial Park

July 12 - Good Spirit Lake Provincial Park

July 13 - Pike Lake Provincial Park

7 to 8:30 p.m.

Welcome SaskExpress back as they embark on a five-park tour with a new musical showcase, Lost in a Musical. Join the SaskExpress cast from 2 to 3:30 p.m. before each show for their Workshop in the Park and learn a song and dance to perform with the cast during the show. Learn More.

Trade Days

July 12 - Fort Carlton Provincial Historic Park

1 to 5 p.m.

Step back in time and experience life at Fort Carlton Provincial Historic Park. Join park interpreters in exploring the daily life of fur trappers and traders, experience Indigenous cultural presentations and more! Learn more.

Bison Day

July 24 - Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

4 to 8 p.m.

Head to Buffalo Pound Provincial Park to find out how bison play an important role within the ecosystem and learn more about the exciting new bison tracking system! Join park interpreters on a guided hike to learn insider knowledge on the unique animals. Learn more.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit the Sask Parks Events Calendar to find all events and programs.

Make memories close to home this summer in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. To find your park and book a campsite, visit: SaskParks.com.

