Opening of the new building of secondary education institution No. 3 in the city of Vahdat

TAJIKISTAN, November 10 - On November 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the new building of the general secondary education institution No. 3 in the city of Vahdat.

The new educational building, consisting of 3 floors, was built with the support of the educational policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan by a native businessman, a former graduate of this institution, Yevgeny Mulokandov.

In the newly built institution, 720 students will study in two shifts. The new educational center has 13 spacious classrooms, including information technology, labor training, teacher's room and other auxiliary facilities, equipped with educational equipment and visual aids.

With the opening of the new educational building, the number of classrooms of general secondary education institution No. 3 in Vahdat city reached 55, and the problem of lack of student seats was solved.

The facility on the area of 1500 square meters was built according to the project of the Limited Liability Company "Archicom" with the involvement of the specialists of the Limited Liability Company "Sharora" within the specified period with high quality and meeting modern standards.

During the construction works, 150 people were provided with jobs and good salaries.

The training process in the educational institution is conducted in Tajik and Russian languages, and in its new building, 26 people and in total 80 experienced teachers are engaged in education of the younger generation.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon, after familiarizing himself with the modern conditions of education and training of students in the new center of education, got acquainted with the project of the new auxiliary facilities of the general secondary education institution No. 3 in the city of Vahdat.

It was reported that the domestic entrepreneur has taken steps to build and use a library, a dining room, a sports field and a sports hall for students in front of this educational institution.

Based on the project, a library and a canteen of the educational institution will be built on the area of 400 square meters each with 200 seats.

President of the country Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the project of the new facility under construction, expressed his gratitude to the domestic businessman for supporting the policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and contributing to the development of the country's science and education sector in order to create modern conditions for education and upbringing of the young generation.