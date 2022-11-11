Atlanta Nonprofit Johnson STEM Activity Center in Partnership with NFL Legends & Meta to Provide Virtual Reality Access
State of the art “Creators Zone” will be unveiled on November 15, 2022
It’s an honor to expand our partnership with the 8 to 80 Zones to include Meta’s Creators Zone at JSAC. I’m eager to see what new heights the Creators Zone will bring our students to.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Johnson STEM Activity Center has announced its partnership with NFL Hall of Famers Steve Young and Jerry Rice, and Meta to reveal their collaboration, the “8 to 80 Zones / Creators Zone” on November 15, 2022.
— JSAC Founder Dr. Lonnie Johnson
The unveiling will be attended by students, elected officials, current and former NFL Atlanta Falcons players and will provide a unique educational and networking experience for the students. In addition, they’ll have the opportunity to experience virtual reality using Meta Quest 2 headsets.
The Creators Zone is an extension of the Johnson STEM Activity Center's (JSAC) operations that is currently housing an 8 to 80 Zone, the nation’s first nonprofit esports arena, and renowned robotics programming. This virtual reality space will be a free resource to students who want to learn and compete on industry-leading equipment with respected mentors, coders, designers and influencers. JSAC is a free resource for metro-Atlanta high school students exploring virtual reality, esports, production, game development, and digital imaging careers.
“It’s an honor to expand our partnership with the 8 to 80 Zones to include Meta’s Creators Zone at JSAC,” National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductee and JSAC Founder Dr. Lonnie Johnson said. “Since the opening of the 8 to 80 Zone more than 10,000 students have learned, competed, and trained here. I’m eager to see what new heights the Creators Zone will bring our students to.”
8 to 80 Zones are a collaboration between NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback and Founder of the Forever Young Foundation Steve Young and his teammate, NFL Hall of Fame Wide Receiver Jerry Rice. Their Zones provide youth in under-resourced communities the skills they need to pursue careers in technology and media.
Steve Young shared “Jerry & I, through our 8 to 80 Zones are thrilled to be partnering with Meta offering the youth of Atlanta the very latest tech to help them pursue their passions and future careers. This will provide the next generation of innovators opportunities to be inspired and engaged as they learn, code, create, and compete. Through these resources, we all hope to do our part to advance cultural & social change at the heart of where it matters most – the community”.
The all-new “8 to 80 Zone / Creators Zone” is a free resource for all Atlanta students 13 and above and provides youths living in underserved communities the skills to pursue careers in technology, esports, gaming, media as well as training on cutting edge equipment and software for television, radio, voice recording, graphic design, and game development.
8 to 80 Zones and Meta are committed to addressing the challenges of representation in the tech, gaming, and AR/VR industries.
# # #
Forever Young Foundation
Founded in 1993 by NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young, Forever Young Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization focused on passing on hope and resources for the development, strength, and education of children. The Foundation’s development projects include 8 to 80 Zones, a collaboration between Steve Young (#8) and Jerry Rice (#80) to provide youth living in underserved communities the skills to pursue careers in technology and media. The 8 to 80 Multi-Media Zone not only allows for artistic expression but also affords students the opportunity to gain training on industry-standard equipment and software in the areas of television, radio, voice recording and graphic design. These rooms are identified within organizations who focus on STEM education for underserved students. Our 8 to 80 team will partner in building a curriculum of STEM education and health & safety standards to ensure students are learning skills for future careers.
Johnson STEM Activity Center
Founded by National Inventors Hall of Fame inductee Dr Lonnie Johnson, the Johnson STEM Activity Center, Inc. (JSAC) has been serving Atlanta's children for over 17 years. Starting in 2005 as a robotics program for underserved youth, the inaugural class had six students. Today the 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has had over 10,000 students taking part in the robotics programs as well as using the ultra modern computer lab. Their mission is to empower students from diverse and underserved communities through exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Students develop self-confidence and leadership skills by experiencing success while overcoming a multitude of challenges in STEM.
