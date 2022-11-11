Lane Restriction Planned on I-15 to Repair Barrier Rail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews will implement a multi-day closure of the southbound HOV lane at Spring Mountain Rd., along with shoulder restrictions, next week to repair the center barrier rail, which was damaged in a crash.

Monday, November 14 at 4 a.m. to Friday, November 18 at 5 p.m.:

Southbound HOV lane closed at Spring Mountain Rd.

at Spring Mountain Rd. Northbound and southbound shoulder restricted at Spring Mountain Rd.

Crews will work between 4 a.m. and 12 p.m., but closures cannot be removed until work is completed.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.