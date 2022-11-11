Hedy & Hopp adds 10 new jobs to Clayton location

Hedy & Hopp, a healthcare marketing agency focused on holistically activating effective and emotional connections between brands and patients, announced today it is adding 10 new jobs to its Clayton location.

“We're thrilled to participate in the Missouri Works program,” said Jenny Bristow, CEO and founder of Hedy & Hopp. “As we continue to grow our organization, knowing we have support from local resources makes us proud to call Missouri home.”

“It’s great to see the Hedy & Hopp story continue to unfold and grow,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We’re proud of the difference this company is making in the lives of Missourians in the St. Louis region and beyond.”

“It has been a joy working with Hedy & Hopp,” said Kristi Franklin, DED Project Manager. “Their expansion has opened the door for new hires, thus growing the economy and strengthening the communities of St. Louis.”

About Hedy & Hopp

Hedy & Hopp was built on the foundation of celebrating those who push boundaries and create unexpected connections, leading to a positive impact. Hedy Lamarr and Grace Hopper blazed their own way in technology and innovation. Hedy & Hopp works with a community of clients and team members who find purpose from helping make people’s lives better every day.

To learn more about Hedy & Hopp, visit hedyandhopp.com.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.