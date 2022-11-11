Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather

BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey until further notice.



This closure is due to zero visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions.



Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.



Commercial motor vehicle parking will become limited at closure points. Commercial motor vehicles should consider stopping prior to closure points.



For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



