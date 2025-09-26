Submit Release
NDDOT hosts public input meeting for US Highway 2 in Grand Forks

About the Project

The public input meeting is to discuss the proposed Intersection Improvements at U.S. Highway 2 and North 43rd Street in Grand Forks. The project consists of turn lane and taper relocation, modification of existing medians, construction of median, and new striping layouts. Representatives from the NDDOT will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

Meeting Information

When: Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. 
Formal Presentation: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Career Impact Academy, 1210 N 43rd St., in Grand Forks

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email monjealanajeannie@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24584” in the subject line.
Mail your comments to the address listed below and include “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24584” in the letter heading.  

All comment must be postmarked or emailed by Oct.22, 2025.  Please complete the Title VI survey.

Contact

Jea Monje, Transportation Engineer
NDDOT Design
608 E Boulevard Ave.
Bismarck, ND 58505
monjealanajeannie@nd.gov

Related Resources

Comment Form
Stormwater Brochure
Stormwater Poster Board
Information for Highway Projects

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting. 

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888. 

